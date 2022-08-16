Listen to this article

The latest teaser for Bugatti's upcoming debut promises the vehicle is "the last of its kind." The special model debuts at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week at 10:20 AM Pacific time.

The teaser video shows a sideways V-shaped taillight that leads to a horizontal lamp. If we could see both taillights, then we'd expect them to create an X-shaped layout on the vehice's tail.

The first teaser (below) was similarly enigmatic. It had the message "unlock an icon." The accompanying picture showed a stack of illuminated bars. The image have shown one of the vehicle's headlights.

Calling this vehicle an "icon" and "the last of its kind" only adds to the mystery because the styling cues visible in the teaser images don't seem to match up with any current Bugatti. This makes us wonder if the company is referring to something different by saying this is the final model of its type.

Bugatti boss Mate Rimac says the Chiron successor is heavily electrified, and he seriously hints that it might not have W16 engine. With these pieces of evidence in mind, maybe the vehicle premiering at The Quail is actually the final Bugatti without any hybrid assistance.

There's also a rumor about the new vehicle being a limited-run convertible. In that case, "the last of its kind" might mean this is the final Bugatti to ride on the Chiron's chassis.

Bugatti is currently finishing production of the Chiron family. All units of the standard model and Bolide have buyers, but the company still needs to build them. It already delivered all of the units of the Super Sport 300+. Centodieci customers started receiving their car, too.

The successor to the Chiron reportedly debuts for the public in 2024. Although, the design is allegedly done, and Bugatti is showing the car to potential buyers to fill the order books. The company says the model has never-before-seen features on a production vehicle. The automaker expects customers to come away "astonished" from the machine.