The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different.

These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely as well as Mercedes-Benz, but that's not stopping Brabus from offering an upgraded version of the small electric crossover.

Hot Hatch Accents

The Smart #1 by Brabus has a sharp, sporty look but keeps the clean and curved design of the original version. The modified model is distinguished visually by small red inserts on the door profiles and the bumpers, with a red roof spoiler also in the mix.

The bumpers have been redesigned with new air intakes, while the 19-inch alloy wheels stand out at the corners. More red also exists in the cabin – it can be found in the seams of the seats and in the details of the dashboard and headrests. Being Brabus, there is no shortage of leather, microfiber, and Alcantara spread through the interior. You'll find aluminum pedals at your feet, too.

Four-wheel drive and extra power

The big news could be something that's not yet confirmed, but rumored according to Chinese media. No technical specifications have been released, but the Brabus-tweaked Smart #1 could pack dual electric motors for an all-wheel-drive setup. Moreover, the powertrain could offer a combined output of up to 434 horsepower (324 kilowatts). Obviously, that would be a huge upgrade to the current model, which is already snappy with 268 hp (200 kW) driving just the rear wheels.

Such a power upgrade with all-wheel drive in something this size of a Smart #1 would no doubt deliver some impressive performance figures. With nothing officially revealed, we're left to ponder just how quick this hot EV hatch could be. We expect Brabus to also upgrade the brakes and suspension accordingly, but the flip side for more performance could be a reduction in range. Ultimately, we'll just have to wait until full information is revealed.

When will that happen? The debut is scheduled for August 26 at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. It is unclear if and when this model will arrive in Europe or other markets.

