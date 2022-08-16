Listen to this article

The Porsche Macan EV is the German performance brand's next step into electrification. It goes on sale next year and should debut before the end of 2022. In these spy shots, the engineering team is lapping the camouflaged vehicle around the Nürburgring.

This Macan EV has quite a bit of camouflage on the body. In front, there's tape on the bottom of the splitter. There's also a fake grille above the license plate. Stickers around the headlights attempt to conceal the shape of the lamps, but the actual design is easy to see. The company covers up the Porsche emblem on the nose.

There are slats in the lower fascia that can open, depending on how much cooling air the drivetrain needs.

Along the side, the team tapes covering over the lower sides of each door. There's also a panel for concealing the shape of the C-pillar. The actual design appears to slope downward. It rides on wheels with five, thick spokes and a black finish.

This Macan EV has a panel covering up the entire rear section between the hatchback's window and the bumper. This includes concealing the taillights. Porsche continues to fit the development vehicles with fake exhaust tips. It's not yet clear whether this is a styling element for the production version.

We have seen the Macan EV testing with two front fascia designs. One of them has openings that extend all the way down to the splitter. The other shape, like this one, has smaller inlets.

While not visible in these photos, earlier shots gave us a look into the Macan EV's cabin. There's a digital instrument cluster, and it displays three circular gauges, at least in the photos we have. A wide aspect ratio infotainment screen is on top of the center stack. The HVAC controls appear to be on the base of the console.

Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform underpins the Macan EV. The tech supports fast charging at up to 350 kilowatts. The powertrain choices are likely to include a single motor driving the rear wheels or a dual-motor layout providing all-wheel drive.