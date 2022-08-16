Listen to this article

Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:

"We're going to flip the page and we're going to look at our future – our first new electrified Dodge." He didn't go into any specifics, but logic tells us the model he was referring to was the 2023 Hornet. It won't have anything in common with the namesake concept from 2006 as that one was a boxy minivan that was supposed to go into production before it was canceled in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis.

Dodge Hornet Spy Shots

19 Photos

What is it then? A compact crossover with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It'll be mechanically related to the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with spy photos showing prototypes that looked an awful lot like the Italian model. There should also be a gas-only engine in the mix as the entry-level offering, and knowing Dodge's modus operandi, we're expecting healthy power figures from both setups.

As a refresher, the Tonale destined to be sold in the United States will be an AWD-only offering. The base model is getting a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 256 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to both axles via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

As for the PHEV, it'll combine a 1.3-liter turbo gas engine with a 90-kilowatt electric motor for a total output of 272 hp delivered through a six-speed automatic gearbox. The 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack will have enough juice for more than 30 miles of range without sipping any fuel.

In other markets, Alfa Romeo also sells the Tonale with a front-wheel-drive layout and even a diesel engine. It'll be interesting to see the pricing differences between the two models seeing as how they'll share a lot of the oily and electric bits, not to mention the design. In the case of the Alfa, sources close to the automaker have told us it'll begin in the high $30,000 range and go all the way up to the low $50,000 range.

The Dodge counterpart should be more attainable, but we'll have to wait and see about that. We will have all the details soon as the livestream starts at 7 PM Eastern.