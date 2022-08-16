Listen to this article

Dodge put on quite a show for the first day of its Speed Week by announcing six heritage models based on the Charger and Challenger. Influenced by muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, they'll serve as the swan song for the V8 era ahead of an inevitable electric future. Details about all six will be disclosed later this year, but we're more eager to learn about a mysterious seventh car. It'll apparently be "the very last of its kind."

Heading to SEMA in Las Vegas in early November, the muscle car is "destined for the history books," according to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis. He refrained from going into any details, but he did point toward the "1FAST29" plate. The "Water-Winter-Wonderland" Michigan blue license plate was recently brought back, having been used by the state for the first time in 1965.

2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Lineup Teased

6 Photos

The cryptic license plate is likely related to the rumored 2023 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye tweaked to run on E85 fuel. It's supposedly going to have a colossal 909 horsepower or 69 hp more than the Demon when it's feeding on 100+ octane gas. Nothing is official at this point, but it would make sense for the ICE muscle car's finale to be the most powerful from the factory of them all.

But what does the "1FAST29" allude to? Perhaps a fast quarter-mile run in the low nine-second range? As a refresher, the Demon was officially rated at 9.65 seconds provided it was running on 100 octane gas. That would be the time to beat thanks to an unconfirmed boost in power provided by the 85-percent ethanol, 15-percent gasoline mix. As you may recall, some Demon owners have managed to beat the official quarter-mile time, and one of them completed the sprint in 9.57 seconds in late 2019.

It's worth mentioning all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will boast a special commemorative "Last Call"t under-hood plaque. The entire production run for the final 2023MY will be allocated to dealerships at once, which should make it easier for customers to find and secure their preferred muscle car. Details regarding pricing and info will be disclosed closer to the on-sale date, with a special guide to be provided at DodgeGarage.com to help buyers speed up the process.