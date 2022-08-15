Listen to this article

The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.

Journalists will be able to get a preview of the Lexus Electrified Sport on August 18 during a presentation by CALTY Design Research President Kevin Hunter. Then, the public will get to see it at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 19. Vice President of Lexus Marketing Vinay Shahani and racing driver Townsend Bell will discuss the sporty EV there. Later, the car will be on display at Pebble Beach's third fairway.

The Lexus Electrified Sport concept debuted in December 2021 during a massive presentation of design ideas for Toyota and Lexus EVs. At the time, the automaker promoted it as a successor to the LFA but without the sonorous V10.

"Lexus will develop a next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA," Toyota boss Akio Toyoda said when it debuted.

Lexus offered only sparse tech details about the Electrified Sport concept when initially showing the low-slung machine. It was allegedly able to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in the low two-second range. The maximum driving range on a charge would be over 435 miles (700 kilometers) using solid-state batteries.

According to a recently published rumor from Top Gear, the production-spec Lexus Electrified Sport might use a novel drivetrain with simulated gearshifts by using special software. The result would be an EV where the driver would be able to get the feel of running through the cogs. However, this setup is reportedly still only in the experimental stages, so there's no telling yet whether it actually goes on sale.

In addition, the Lexus Electrified Sport allegedly has a steer-by-wire system. Its powertrain would be capable of torque vectoring.

Toyota plans to put solid-state batteries into production in 2025. They would arrive first in hybrid models before going into EVs later.

