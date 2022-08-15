Listen to this article

Aston Martin introduced the DBR22, an open-cockpit design concept that'll be displayed at this year's Monterey Car Week. The concept celebrates a decade of Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's customer customization division. Q has built one-off commissions and low-volume special models over the years, and the new DBR22 concept previews what should be next.

The DBR22 is the brand's latest two-seat open-cockpit model, with the car taking inspiration from the DBR1 and the DB3S. The new concept highlights Q's design expertise and showcases Aston's new 3D printing technique to produce the car's rear subframe. The company 3D printed parts from aluminum that it bonded to form the subframe, saving a lot of weight without affecting its stiffness.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBR22

7 Photos

The car receives an entirely new body built with a minimal amount of body panels. At the front, the two-seater features a new grille with carbon fiber inserts, while a horseshoe vent helps feed power to the V12 engine under the hood. The rear sports a thin, full-width taillight lighting element that sits above a perforated rear fascia. Below all that is an integrated diffuser and a pair of large center-exit exhaust tips. It also has unique 21-inch 14-spoke alloy wheels with center-lock hubs. Inside, Q adds supple, aromatic leather and carbon-fiber performance seats.

Powering the concept is the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine with a unique engine calibration. The engine, which pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, produces 705 horsepower (518 kilowatts) and 555 pound-feet (753 Newton-meters) of torque. Aston says the two-seater can hit 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. It's capable of reaching 198 mph (319 kph).

See all the news about the Pebble Beach

Monterey Car Week kicks off later this week, and it's looking like it'll be a doozy. Acura, Bentley, and others have big reveals planned, and those are the debuts we know about. Pebble Beach always delivers a few surprises, too, so keep an eye out. The Aston Martin DBR22 design concept will be displayed at the Concours d'Elegance from August 19 through August 21.