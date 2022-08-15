Listen to this article

The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.

The Batur has one wheel in the past and another in the future. Bentley says the vehicle showcases the design language for the brand's future electric vehicles. However, this isn't an EV. Instead, the coupe has the most powerful version ever of the automaker's venerable twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12. The company isn't disclosing those numbers yet. The variant in the Bacalar produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 667 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

Bentley also promises that the Batur has the company's "most advanced chassis system ever." Beyond this vague statement, the company isn't offering any additional details. Looking closely at the vehicle's design, there appears to be a separate panel at the base of the rear glass, and this piece might conceal an active spoiler.

The Bentley will build each Batur by hand, and buyers will be free to specify the color and finish throughout the cabin and exterior. They can select from sustainable materials like natural fiber composites and low-CO2 leather. Plus, there is 3d-printed 18-karat gold.

Bentley's previous teaser for the Batur showed a glimpse of the grille. It puts the brand's flying B badge high on the nose. Below it, there's a chrome grille with a V-shaped mesh pattern.

Bentley positions the Batur as the successor to the open-roof Bacalar. The company made just 12 of them. The handbuilt production and the high level of customization meant each car required six months to produce. Each one had a cost of £1.5 million (about $1.9 million at the exchange rates at the time).

The Batur's appearance will influence the look of the Bentley EV that will premiere in 2025. Company boss Adrian Hallmark hinted the electric model could produce as much as 1,400 hp (1,044 kW).

