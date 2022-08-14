Listen to this article

They say that 90 percent of Land Rovers ever made are still on the road today; the other 10 percent reached their destinations, probably on a tow truck.

That jest has been around since time immemorial, which says something about Land Rover's reputation. A video from YouTube aims to represent that joke, featuring a new Land Rover Defender that's being carried by a flatbed tow truck. Both in Lego form, of course.

The video came from Lego Life and while it sounds like a dig at the British automaker, it actually was a video to showcase something different.

Gallery: Lego Technic 2020 Land Rover Defender

3 Photos

The video was made to demonstrate how good the Tatra Lego truck's suspension setup. Tatra is a Czech vehicle manufacturer and is one of the oldest car companies in the world founded in 1850.

Unlike the officially released Land Rover Defender Lego Technic, the Tatra T813 8x8 truck was an MOC or My Own Creation and a remote-controlled version at that. We've seen one before easily crawling rocks like a cutterpillar, now it's time to see it on a treadmill test while carrying a Lego Defender on its bed.

The Tatra went through the treadmill at varying speeds, starting at 4.3 miles per hour (7 kilometers per hour). Bumps in varying sizes were added, too, but it was a cakewalk for the Lego truck. At a faster speed of 9.9 mph (16 km/h), a ramp was added to the equation, which disrupted the perfectly chained Defender on the bed.

Finally, at 13 mph (21 km/h), the Lego Tatra caved in on the bigger ramp added. The truck's wheel got removed, which led to the Defender falling off from behind and beyond the treadmill.

What's the point of the video? We're not sure, actually, but it sure was fun to watch. As always, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.