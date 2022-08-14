Listen to this article

Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics announced the launch of the Boston Dynamics AI Institute. The research-first organization's goal is to make fundamental advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and intelligent machines.

As an initial investment, Hyundai and Boston Dynamics make an initial investment of over $400 million in the new Institute, which will be led by Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics.

With a pool of elite talent in AI, robotics, machine learning, software, and engineering, the Boston Dynamics AI Institute wants to develop future generations of intelligent machines.

Combining the best features of university research labs and corporate development labs, the Institute will be working in four core technical areas: cognitive AI, athletic AI, and organic hardware design, as well as ethics and policy.

"Our mission is to create future generations of advanced robots and intelligent machines that are smarter, more agile, perceptive, and safer than anything that exists today," said Marc Raibert executive director of Boston Dynamics AI Institute.

"The unique structure of the Institute – top talent focused on fundamental solutions with sustained funding and excellent technical support – will help us create robots that are easier to use, more productive, able to perform a wider variety of tasks, and that are safer working with people," he added.

To recall, Hyundai bought Boston Dynamics in 2020, which led to the usage of the robot service dogs in Hyundai and Kia factories. The robot service dog can now see in full color and apparently can dance better than before, but has the primary function leaning towards factory safety.

Earlier this year, Hyundai exhibited smart robots at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. The robots showcased Hyundai's Plug & Drive (PnD) robot platform. The modules have the capability to attach to small objects and make them mobile. LiDAR and camera let the PnD move autonomously.