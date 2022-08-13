Listen to this article

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently conducting an investigation into reported front brake failures on Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. This investigation is following the reported rupturing and leaking of front brake lines on these Ford sedans that can cause the braking system to fail. There have been 50 complaints so far and both Ford and NHTSA are working together to pursue a solution.

The NHTSA investigation follows a string of 50 complaints referencing issues with the front brake lines of 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. According to the complaints, the front brake lines on these sedans are ruptured or leaking fluid with little warning. The leaking of brake fluid means that the braking system cannot properly operate leading to a host of safety concerns.

There is currently no recall in effect for the 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans due to braking issues. NHTSA is working on an investigation with Ford to gather more information about this situation before a solution is put into effect.

Ford could issue a voluntary recall if a full recall is not required by NHTSA following the conclusion of the investigation. For such a simple part that could have serious consequences, it would make sense to offer a remedy to customers who own 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans.

A recall could include the replacement of the front brake lines with a braking system bleed to ensure there are no air bubbles in the braking system. Braking fluid cannot have air bubbles or the system will not operate correctly and may lead to inconsistent stopping power. This simple fix should remedy any issues found during NHTSA’s investigation.

The 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are Ford’s last sedans before the brand moved to only SUVs and trucks for their model lineup. This final run of sedans will be supported by Ford to make sure owners are taken care of following the NHTSA’s investigation.