Bentley puts luxury first and foremost, and the Bentayga EWB exemplifies that. The automaker introduced the stretched SUV in May, highlighting the hand-craftsmanship in the model. Bentley has signed off on these complex manufacturing processes, putting the Bentayga one step closer to production.

According to the automaker, the extended-wheelbase Bentayga has achieved the required sign-off to begin production. The factory will begin cranking out Bentayga EWBs after the summer shutdown concludes. The Bentayga requires 132 hours of work from its skilled craftspeople, which includes 10 hours just to curate the wood for each model. Bentley has used wood for its dashboards since its first model in 1921.

Bentley says that over 50 percent of customers are picking the company’s Airline Seat spec or its Diamond Illumination. The Airline Seat packs 12 electric motors and offers 22-way adjustment. The seats can also detect surface temperatures to ensure utmost comfort and can perform 177 pressure changes. About 30 percent are opting for metal overlays, open-pore wood, and the extended paint range.

Another standout feature of the Bentayga EWB is the ambient lighting of the door cards. This helps accentuate the doors and, in the rear, the SUV’s extra leg room. The doors feature 12 light-emitting diodes with 22 in the rear, which shine through precisely manufactured perforations less than one millimeter in diameter in the leather.

All these luxuries will make the Bentayga’s rear seats the place to be. Bentley stretched the SUV’s wheelbase to 3,175 millimeters (125 inches), adding 180 mm (7.1) inches between the axles. The extended Bentley is available in four-and five-seat configurations.

Bentley only offers the Bentayga EWB with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 542 horsepower (398 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. It might be big, but it can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4,.6 seconds. It has a 180-mph (290-kph) top speed.

Bentley will begin production soon, with the company expecting to start deliveries in the four quarter of the year. However, sales will begin only in specific markets. Bentley has not released pricing information for the model.

