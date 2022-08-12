Listen to this article

Prototypes of the refreshed BMW X5 M are back at the Nurburgring and our spy photographers on site were able to catch one of them earlier today. These fresh new shots of the performance SUV show a test vehicle with slightly less camouflage than before hinting at a new design for the kidney grilles at the front.

There is still some camouflage covering the surrounding fascia, though the grilles seem to be slightly modified compared to the model that’s still on sale. The shape is more angular now and it will likely be surrounded by slimmer headlights. The miniature piece of camouflage on the right grille panel likely hides the M badge.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 M facelift new spy photos

9 Photos

Below the new grilles, we can see the new design of the lower bumper section with new vertical and horizontal bars, replacing the mesh design of the current model. The overall shape of the lower grille and vents look similar to the present X5 M, so the visual changes won’t be dramatic.

The rear end remains pretty much completely camouflaged, though we know BMW is going to install new taillights on the fast family hauler. The overall shape likely won’t change much, but the clusters will get new internal graphics. Little tweaks to the lower bumper section and the diffuser between the quad exhaust pipes are also likely.

We haven’t had the chance to take a look inside the cabin but the performance SUV will most likely benefit from BMW’s iDrive8 infotainment system. This hasn’t been confirmed but the new tech is now available for a growing list of new or refreshed models from Munich.

No downsizing is planned for the current generation X5 M and the vehicle will continue to rely on a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In its most powerful application, this unit generates 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in the large SUV and we don’t expect these figures to change much. As a side note, BMW will share its 4.4 V8 with Land Rover for use in the new Range Rover Sport SVR.