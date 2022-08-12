Listen to this article

With the new Civic Type R, Honda is waving goodbye to the wild styling of its predecessor by largely doing away with the fake vents and ultra-aggressive design. That's both good and bad news as some will appreciate the significantly toned-down look while others would've preferred the hardcore styling of the FK8 to evolve. Even when fitted with the Honda Access upgrades, the revamped CTR still looks relatively tame compared to its predecessor.

The fully loaded FL5-generation Civic Type R made an appearance at Fuji Speedway during the Round 4 of the 2022 Super GT championship. Wearing a Sonic Gray Pearl paint, the hot hatch had the Honda Access carbon fiber rear wing that deletes 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) over the original aero piece. The side mirror caps painted in red visually contrast the body but blend with the front seats, which are always red.

2023 Civic Type R with Honda Access upgrades

There's more of that red to be found on the inside as one of the Honda Access tweaks is the anodized aluminum gear knob of the six-speed manual with red leather. The red floor is a bold choice and continues in the back where the seats are black with red stitching and seatbelts. Browsing the catalog of OEM accessories also reveals a wireless charging pad and even paint protection film, while the European-spec horn is an interesting option.

Despite publicly showcasing the new CTR, Honda has still not officially revealed the technical specifications. Reports from its domestic market claim the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine produces an additional 10 horsepower and 15 pound-feet (20 Newton-meters) of torque compared to the model it replaces.

That gives the JDM-spec model a yet-to-be-confirmed 326 hp and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft). However, let's keep in mind the previous Civic Type R had 10 fewer ponies in the United States, which would put the new one at 316 hp if the same rule applies. In Europe, the old CTR was just as powerful as its Japanese sibling.

With the FL5 launching this fall, chances are Honda is going to disclose all the specs in the coming weeks. As a final note, the wheels have been downsized from 20 to 19 inches while the Continental ContiSport 6 tires have been swapped out for Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. The rubber is now wider, at 265/30 instead of the previous 245/30.