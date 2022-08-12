Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The electric Audi A6 E-Tron appears to be conducting brake testing in this video. The slow speed provides a great opportunity to take a close look at the upcoming sedan. Look for a debut before the end of the year and for sales to start in 2023.

This vehicle is a bit of a mystery. It's obviously a 1 Series, but the quad exhaust pipes aren't something we'd expect to see. This could be a sign that BMW plans to introduce a hotter M140i model for the lineup's refresh.

This X5 M wears a new grille with horizontal slats rather than the existing vertical elements. The lower fascia is also new by gaining an element that runs from side to side. At the back, BMW hides the new taillights.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the hot hatch version of the electric model. Even with the camouflage wrap, you can see the more aggressive front fascia, larger wheels, and spoiler on the roof.

The Kia EV9 will be the brand's three-row, electric crossover. The camouflage wrap on this one conceals the details but allows us to see the vehicle's boxy styling.

This mildly sporty AMG GLC 43 will likely use a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. In the C43, this setup is good for 402 hp (296 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The designers conceal the nose and rear of this development vehicle.

Porsche is preparing to make an even more hardcore variant of the 718 Boxster with even better performance than the existing Spyder. The RS gains vents on top of the fenders, a more aggressive front splitter, and a bigger rear spoiler. The Weissach Package on this one likely adds additional lightweight components.

The refreshed Cayenne Turbo GT has minor styling tweaks at the front and rear. This one is on the track, and you can see the deployed active rear spoiler.

