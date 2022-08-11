Listen to this article

For the record, the video above features modified cars racing stock or near-stock vehicles. This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison of performance. It's not intended to support or ridicule any brand or model. And we equally love the folks who wrench on cars, and those who just enjoy the drive. In other words, this is simply a cool drag racing video we watched, enjoyed, and decided to share. We hope you enjoy it in a carefree manner as well.

We offer the disclaimer because brand loyalty can run pretty deep. Also, it's not every day we see a Honda Civic drag racing anything with a Hellcat V8 engine and putting up a good fight. That's the first race in the compilation clip, and it's easily the best showdown of them all. We won't spoil the outcome, but we will say that a second Civic shows up to put the hurt on a Charger Hellcat with biblical traction issues.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Dodge Charger shop now

This clip isn't just a Civic-versus-Hellcat showdown. A ratty old diesel-powered Dodge Ram almost gets the best of a Mustang Shelby GT350, but a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 doesn't fare nearly as well against an old street rod. And then comes the Ford Festiva missing all its body panels on the front clip. It races a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Or rather, it tries to, anyway.

That's just the halfway point in this menagerie of mismatched machinery. A Ford diesel pickup tries to eliminate another Challenger Hellcat. A Tesla Model 3 squares off with a rare AWD fourth-gen Civic wagon. And we're treated to an old Chevy Nova racing a C8 Corvette, where both cars exhibit similar performance. But one driver clearly has more experience at the track.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy some oddball drag racing action. If you want to inject some good-natured trash talk in the comments, go for it. Just remember – the less serious you take it, the more enjoyable it will be.