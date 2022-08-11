Listen to this article

Hyundai doesn't offer the Palisade in the US with a variety of powertrain choices. However, Hyundai offers a diesel engine elsewhere in the world, and this powertrain is the latest star of the PDriveTV YouTube channel. The new video highlights the model's mid-cycle updates before completing a performance test.

The 2023 Palisade's 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel cranks out 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and pumps power through the SUV's all-wheel-drive system. It's a beefy vehicle, weighing 4,451 pounds (2,019 kilograms).

The Palisade needed 9.53 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). That's not quick, but the Hyundai is capable of hauling up to eight people, and it's not like owners are hitting the drag strip every weekend with it. PDriveTV's performance test shows that the SUV can complete the quarter-mile in 16.91 seconds at 82.64 mph (133.0 kph).

In the US, the updated Palisade continues with the 3.8-liter V6 engine from the 2022 model. The engine produces 291 hp (217 kW) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, sending power to the front or all four wheels. Hyundai updated the SUV's exterior styling and interior layout.

Hyundai also expanded the Palisade lineup with the rugged XTR trim. It added a host of visual upgrades, like the dark finish on its 20-inch wheels and grille. Pricing for the 2023 Palisade in the US starts at $34,950 for the entry-level SE trim and reaches up to the $48,900 Calligraphy model. The prices exclude the $1,295 destination charge.

The Hyundai Palisade might not win at the drag strip with its diesel engine, but Hyundai didn't design it to return quick ETs. It's too big for that, and the Palisade has other duties. The SUV is all about comfortably transporting people to where they need to go without hassle. A 9.53-second sprint to 62 mph doesn't matter much in the grand scheme of Palisade features.