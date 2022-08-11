Listen to this article

The current generation of the Kia Sorento debuted in 2020 and went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year. Despite the model still feeling so new, a refresh is on the way. This rendering from Kolesa imagines how the crossover's updated face might look.

The two images below show this rendering next to the 2022 Kia Sorento. The upper grille has the biggest changes. For the updated model, the running lamps incorporate into the main part of the headlights. Spears of metal run from the headlights to the center of the grille.

Kia Sorento Refresh Rendering 2022 Kia Sorento

The lower fascia is slightly different. There are now vertical lights there. The separation between the upper and lower grilles is now one, unified pieces rather than having a split between them.

From the side, the only changes to expect from the updated Sorento are different wheel options.

At the back, look for a minor evolution of the current appearance. The taillights might be different, and the bumper might receive slightly revised sculpting.

Technical changes accompanying the refresh are still a complete mystery. There are currently several powertrains available with the Sorento. The entry-level mill is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 182 pound-feet (247 newton-meters) of torque. A turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder offers 281 hp (210 kW) and 311 lb-ft of torque (422 Nm). A turbocharged 1.6-liter with hybrid assistance makes a total of 227 hp (169 kW). A plug-in hybrid with the turbo 1.6-liter mill and a 13.8 kilowatt-hour battery provides 261 hp (195 kW).

Based on a trademark filing, Kia intends to launch a rugged X-Pro variant of the Sorento and Telluride. They would likely follow the tweaks to this trim on the latest Sportage. On that model, there are 17-inch matte black wheels with B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires, LED fog lights, and heating for the windshield and washer nozzles. A two-tone roof is an option.

Kia hasn't yet announced details for the 2023 Sorento. However, this seems too soon to launch the refresh. Maybe, we could see the updated model for the 2024 model year.