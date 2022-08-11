Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Mini is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation core products from its portfolio. This rendering is not just a shot in the dark as it is based on the latest renderings we got of the model and we believe it is a very accurate preview.

Ford is constantly expanding its small truck portfolio and it would be very cool to see a street truck addition. This rendering proposes minimal but very effective design changes to the Maverick.

Wagons are almost dead in the United States, but in certain European markets, they still enjoy a decent amount. There are basically zero chances of seeing this fast long-roof Civic, but dreams are free, right?

We’ve only seen this vehicle in teaser images. However, this rendering gives us a good hint at what can be expected from Fisker’s most affordable vehicle, the $29,900 Pear coming to market soon.