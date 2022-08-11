Listen to this article

At the heart of New York City lies the Genesis House, which held an exclusive event for important announcements for the South Korean automaker that involve fashion and lifestyle. The event also celebrated the first customer deliveries of the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan, headlining the automaker's "Make Your Mark" campaign.

Genesis announced its partnership with the American fashion and lifestyle magazine, Vogue. The luxury car brand will be featured in September and October editions of the magazine with significant ad placements, on top of various digital, social media, and podcast sponsorships.

Gallery: 2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review

62 Photos

Genesis also disclosed its upcoming collaboration with the New York-based fashion brand, Monse. The luxury label was founded in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who also serve as Creative Directors at Oscar de la Renta. The Monse and Genesis partnership aim to "highlight unique perspectives on design through multiple collaborations." More details about this partnership will be put out in the months to come.

"Tonight is a recognition of those who are making their mark in the world, blazing new trails and setting new trends through their passion and vision," said Wendy Orthman, executive director of marketing at Genesis Motor America. "Tonight, we celebrate the inspirations and intersections of our passion for mobility design with the worlds of fashion."

Of course, the highlight of the event was the first customer deliveries of the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan. We've driven the luxury sedan before and what we can say is that it holds promise for those who want a unique alternative to the German names.

The 2023 Genesis G90 starts at $89,495, while upgrading to the top-spec, electrically supercharged 3.5T E-SC AWD sets you back $99,975.

"We are pleased to begin delivering our new flagship G90 sedan to customers in the United States," said Genesis Motor North America Chief Operating Officer, Claudia Marquez. "This event celebrates the bold designs of Genesis and our uncompromising commitment to deliver the latest technologies paired with a seamless purchase and ownership experience for our customers."