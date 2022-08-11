Listen to this article

The 2022 Monterey Car Week is almost upon us. Happening from August 12 to 21, 2022, the series of car-centric events will feature several automakers that exhibit their vehicles to thousands of attendees. Bentley announces its attendance at the event, which will feature 103 vehicles all over the Monterey Peninsula.

The British marque's "friendly takeover" will begin on August 16 when a rally of Bentleys will travel from Los Angeles to the event with overnight stops. There will be an appearance at Laguna Seca on the 18th, with Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, driving the Blower Car Zero. The Speed 8 2003 Le Mans winner will also do demo laps at Laguna.

Gallery: Bentley At 2022 Monterey Car Week

9 Photos

Bentley will then host its VIP program at the Home of Bentley, just 200 meters (219 yards) away from Pebble Beach. That event will debut Bentley's new signature look and feel for events, developed by Bentley’s own Design team. There will also be an event hosted by The Macallan, which will announce the next stage of its partnership with the car brand. Outside the Home of Bentley, a display of up to six current Bentleys will change every day.

Meanwhile, Bentley will showcase its entire lineup – past, present, and future – at The Quail on August 19. A Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery will take center stage, while the first customer Bacalar in the US, Bacalar No. 8, will be presented with its color palette of white, blue, and orange.

The star of the show is, of course, the new Bentley Batur, which was teased earlier this week. Set to be revealed on August 20 at 8:00 PM PST, the Batur will carry Bentley's new design language and will also preview the look of the brand's upcoming electric vehicles. It's also pegged to be the successor to the limited-run Bacalar.

Bentley's electric future is years away, though. The introduction of the brand's first mass-produced EV faced a recent delay. The current plan is to launch the vehicle in 2026.