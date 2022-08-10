Listen to this article

The 2023 Nissan Titan heads into dealerships soon, and when it does, potential buyers will have to pony up a bit more cash. The base price for the beefy truck climbs slightly, starting at $39,700 before destination fees. That's an increase of $890 compared to last year, and with the mandatory $1,795 fee added in, the total cost is $41,495.

For that price, you'll get a Titan S King Cab model in two-wheel-drive configuration. The cheapest Titan 4x4 starts at $44,785, and for the record, these prices are considerably more than all other competitors in the fullsize truck category. However, it should be noted that the Titan offers just one engine – the enduring 5.6-liter V8 producing 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Those numbers are also considerably more than entry-level pickups from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Ram, and Toyota.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Nissan Titan shop now

At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive 2023 Nissan Titan is the XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 at $66,865, destination included. That's a hefty $4,290 year-over-year increase, and as far as we can tell from Nissan's press release, the only addition at that trim level from last year is wireless Apple CarPlay.

Stepping down a few trims, Nissan now offers a Midnight Edition package and you can probably guess what it's all about. Black trim is added both on the outside and within, but aside from black 20-inch wheels, Nissan doesn't specify exactly what the other changes are. It's only offered on the SV Crew Cab, which starts at $46,795 in 2WD form or $49,985 with 4WD.

Presumably, the Midnight Edition package is aimed at the core of Titan sales with the hopes of wooing more buyers to the brand. It's no secret that Titan sales are way off the mark – the automaker sold only 27,406 units in 2021 and through the first half of 2022, Titan sales are down 36.9 percent. Recent rumors say Nissan will end Titan production in the next year or two, a rumor neither confirmed nor denied by a company spokesperson.

Check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for more discussion on interesting new vehicles we've driven in 2022 so far.