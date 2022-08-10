Listen to this article

The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee.

The table below shows the price for each trim level of the 2023 Z:

Trim Level Transmission Price (After $1,025 Destination Fee) Z Sport 9-Speed Automatic $41,015 Z Sport 6-Speed Manual $41,015 Z Performance 9-Speed Automatic $51,015 Z Performance 6-Speed Manual $51,015 Z Proto Spec 9-Speed Automatic $55,310 Z Proto Spec 6-Speed Manual $55,310

All examples of the 2023 Z use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. The powerplant revs to 6,800 rpm.

In comparison to the entry-level Sport trim level, the Performance grade gets a mechanical limited-slip differential, larger brakes, and 19-inch wheels. There's also leather upholstery, a 9.0-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker stereo.

The Proto Spec is technically an option package for the Performance model. It comes with a two-tone Ikazuchi Yellow TriCoat and Super Black body, yellow brake calipers, and bronze-colored wheels. Inside, the leather seats have yellow accents. Nissan is offering just 240 examples of the Z Proto Spec in the US for the 2023 model year.

There are some accessories available for the Proto Spec if a buyer wants to personalize the sports coupe. Splash guards are $335, and a clear hood protector is $170. Dual stripes on the roof and rear deck are $595. Ground accent lighting is $395.

Inside, there are items like a $400 bundle combining Z-branded carpeted floor mats, a cargo net, first-aid kit, and an owner's manual portfolio. For $360, customers can add an integrated dash cam. Illuminated door sill plates are $500.

Nissan pushed back the launch of the 2023 Z in the US due to supply chain issues. It goes on sale this summer.