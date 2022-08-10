Listen to this article

Carlex Design is a tuning company known mostly for its untraditional approach to redesigning luxurious and posh vehicles from different brands. One of the firm’s model lines is dedicated to and inspired by the yachting culture and there’s now a new member joining this lineup. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition, possibly the most opulent SUV we’ve ever seen.

The Cullinan follows a similar design recipe as the Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition unveiled two years ago with a silver finish for sections of the vehicle’s body, including the fenders, doors, and bumpers. The hood, radiator grille, roof, pillars, and other smaller details, in turn, are finished in black. Carlex says the two colors are “contrasting, yet perfectly corresponding.” Massive 22-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with custom design round off the design changes on the outside.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition

9 Photos

If you are struggling to get the yachting vibe from the exterior, the interior will likely get you in the right mood. The cabin of the Cullinan has been almost completely redesigned with body-hugging seats in the same silver color as the exterior. Silver accents can be found on the dashboard, door panels, and center console, while contrasting orange leather covers sections of the dashboard, pillars, armrest, steering wheel, and others. With the help of wood decoration, Carlex says, “the Yachting Edition will definitely conquer the hearts of the fans of luxury and sunny marine spirit.”

No changes are reported to the engine under the hood but this isn’t unexpected since Carlex Design – as its name implies – is mostly focused on visual modifications. This means the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 is in stock form, capable of producing 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. That power reaches all four wheels through a permanent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox.

If you want to know how much the Yachting Edition package from Carlex costs, you’ll have to contact the Polish tuning company. There’s no pricing information currently available but you can express your interest at the source link below.