Even before its reveal, the Porsche Taycan was already setting records. In August 2019, the Turbo version lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 42 seconds with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype. Zuffenhausen's first EV was dethroned in September 2021 when the Tesla Model S Plaid completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 35 seconds. Now, the German brand is reclaiming the title with the Turbo S.

Not just any Taycan Turbo S, but the one equipped with a new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). Excluding the racing seats and roll cage mandatory during lap record attempts, the EV was completely stock and even weighed the same as the car you'll find in a showroom. The very same Lars Kern drove the performance electric sedan to a new record, lapping the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) configuration of the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 33 seconds to cut about two seconds from Tesla's lap time.

If you're unfamiliar with the performance kit, it encompasses new 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires while the Porsche 4D Chassis Control gets a software update. Customers can order the Taycan Turbo S with this upgrade through Porsche Tequipment, but only in Germany for the time being.

Priced at €13,377, the pack is available strictly for the 2023 Taycan Turbo S of which production kicked off at the end of last month. The kit is a retrofit that will be installed on cars after the owner takes delivery. The mentioned price includes transport and VAT while the warranty is unaffected.

While the Taycan Turbo S has managed to beat the Model S Plaid, it's not the fastest overall EV around the Nürburgring. The Nio EP9 completed the course in 6 minutes and 45 seconds in May 2017, but that doesn't count as a series production car since only 16 were ever made. It's the same story with the one-off Volkswagen ID. R and its remarkable lap time of 6:05 achieved in June 2019.