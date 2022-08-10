Listen to this article

As the official premium partner of the 2022 European Championships, Mini collaborates with British artist Lakwena Maciver once more to create another Mini Recharged art car. Mini Recharged is, of course, a classic Mini getting a second life wherein the existing engine was swapped for a new electric drive by Mini Partner Recharge Heritage Ltd.

The Mini Recharged Lakwena is the second Mini Recharged to be converted into an art car, following the footsteps of British fashion designer Paul Smith and his model that was introduced earlier this year.

Gallery: Mini Recharged Lakwena

29 Photos

The Mini Recharged Lakwena literally bursts with color and patterns that align with the London-based artist's works. She mainly works on public spaces – notable of which was during the IAA Mobility 2021 motor show where she painted a formerly grey high-rise façade in Munich. Her artwork then reflected joie de vivre and Mini's central motto with her mural "BIG LOVE."

According to the release, the design of the Mini Recharged Lakwena celebrates the diverse journeys and paths of different people with brightly applied patterns and colors.

"I hope this Mini Recharged will make people feel good and put a smile on their faces. This Mini is a color festival of cultures," Lakwena explains.

As mentioned, Mini, as part of the BMW Group, will be the official premium partner of the European Championships 2022. Mini will be presenting the Mini Recharged Lakwena for the first time on 11 August at Königsplatz. It will stand side-by-side with other Mini special editions, including special cars designed by Paul Smith and David Bowie for the 40th Mini anniversary in 1999.

The Mini Pavilion on Lenbachplatz, the European Championships will feature a program of fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, art, and music. The Mini Recharged Lakwena will be on display from August 12-17, 2022.