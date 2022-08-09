Listen to this article

Ever have something on your windshield, flip on your wipers, and you just get a dirty smear that makes seeing out of the window even more difficult? New high-performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts aim to solve that problem, especially for people who frequently go off-roading. They're available now for the 2018 model year and newer Wrangler and Gladiator for $140.

To clear away gunk better, these wipers have 12 laser-cut holes on each blade. Washer fluid comes out of the openings as the blade moves. Jeep claims this design removes dirt and debris on the first stroke.

Fitting these parts requires disabling the windshield washer nozzles on the Wrangler or Gladiator. According to Jeep, these wipers use less washer fluid than spraying it directly onto the window. The video above shows them at work.

"Our new, innovative JPP performance wiper blades quickly restore visibility while tackling the toughest trails by keeping the washer fluid where it belongs – on the glass," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president of Mopar service, parts, and customer care.

For the 2023 model year, Jeep has small tweaks for the Wrangler. There are two new colors available. There's Reign, which is a grape-like shade of purple. Earl is a light gray hue, and the name seems to be a pun on Earl Grey tea.

The 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator are also available for a limited time as the Freedom Edition. They come standard with LED headlights and fog lights, rock rails, and a steel front bumper that can support a winch. The styling tweaks include body-color fender flares, bits of black trim, an Oscar Mike badge, and an American flag decal. Inside, there's leather upholstery with black stitching.

The Freedom Edition adds $3,295 to a Wrangler or Gladiator in the Sport S trim. Jeep is making a $250 donation to a military-themed charity for each one sold. Deliveries begin in early November.