Listen to this article

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning no longer has a base price below $40,000 before the delivery fee. The Pro trim level now starts at $48,769 (including the $1,795 destination charge). The new model year also brings an increased range for models with the standard battery.

Ford is adjusting the price of the whole 2023 F-150 Lightning lineup. The automaker says this is because of "significant material cost increases and other factors."

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: First Drive

21 Photos

Folks with a previous reservation who don't yet have an order because they are waiting for a preferred specification don't have to pay the higher price. "Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of the Model E division. "We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning."

The table below compares the price of the 2023 Lightning versus the 2022 model.

Model 2023 Model Year (Including $1,795 Destination) 2022 Model Year (Including $1,695 Destination) Difference Pro $48,769 $41,669 $7,100 XLT $61,269 $54,669 $6,600 XLT High $70,269 - - XLT High Extended Range $82,769 $74,169 $8,600 Lariat $76,269 $69,169 $7,100 Lariat Extended Range $87,749 $79,169 $8,580 Platinum Extended Range $98,699 $92,569 $6,130

The F-150 Lightning with the standard-range battery will now have an estimated range of 240 miles (386 kilometers), rather than the previous 230 miles (370 kilometers). The first folks able to get the improved model are the reservation holders who get to place their order on Thursday, August 11. Production of these vehicles begins this fall.

To achieve the improved range, Ford makes heated seats a standard feature with the base battery. "We were able to reduce the HVAC load on the battery while maintaining passenger comfort," a company spokesperson tells Motor1.com.

The 2023 F-150 Lightning is also now available with Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. The system controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hooking up a trailer easier. The tech comes with the Tow Technology Package option for the Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims. It's standard on the Lariat Extended Range and Platinum grades.

The 2023 F-150 Lightning has revised color options. The new choices are Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat. Customers can no longer get Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic.

For fleets that are purchasing the F-150 Lightning Pro, they can now get the Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package. It replaces the interior upholstery with police-grade, heavy-duty cloth for the front seats. There are also built-in steel intrusion plates, and buyers can add an optional roof-mounted LED warning lights.