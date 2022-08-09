Listen to this article

Lamborghini has confirmed that three new products are about to be launched towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August. In fact, the Italian supercar maker has started its teasing game on its social media channels.

While the previous teaser confirms the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato's imminent arrival, the automaker then released another teaser but this time for its best-selling model: the Urus.

The video teaser from Instagram, which we embedded below (or you can follow the source link), came with a caption that says: "Performance reaches a new dimension."

The caption does come with a lot of meaning but for the Urus, it only meant two things – a Urus Evo or a Urus PHEV. Both models have already been spotted testing out in the wild, with the Urus Evo sporting bigger intakes and a roof spoiler.

Meanwhile, the Urus PHEV was also spied last month, previewing the nameplate's electrified future. Earlier rumors state that it could borrow a power plant from Porsche, but nothing's confirmed at this point.

In any case, it looks like the next new Lamborghini Urus had its training climbing the hills at Pikes Peak. It talked about the 12.42-mile narrow road and how it's a very unique challenge. The voiceover then said, "When you're going that fast anything can happen." That's very true of Pikes Peak, considering its 156 turns, few guardrails, and little room for error.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb event is currently underway. In fact, a Porsche 911 Turbo S has already placed second with David Donner behind the steering wheel.

We'll know which of the three Lambos will come first, sooner rather than later – whether it's the Huracan Sterrato, the Urus Evo, or the Urus PHEV. For now, all we can do is stay tuned.