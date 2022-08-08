Listen to this article

We are on the cusp of an all-new GMC Canyon. The midsize pickup truck debuts later this week, and apparently, it will be rather adept at transporting driver and passenger to nowhere. That's the message in a short teaser video from GMC, reminding us the new truck is almost here.

Actually, the teaser wants GMC Canyon owners to find nowhere. If the Canyon is anything like the recently revealed Chevrolet Colorado, it should be more than capable of adventuring well off the beaten path. And it will be very much like the Colorado, as the trucks are twins under the General Motors umbrella. We also know an off-road focused AT4X trim level will be available, lifting the truck while bolting up aggressive off-road tires and, most likely, upgraded suspension to better handle rugged terrain while searching for nowhere.

We also expect the new GMC Canyon to mimic the Colorado's simplified design and powertrain. Chevrolet only offers its midsize truck in a crew cab configuration with a single bed length. Under the hood there's also one engine choice – a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder offered in three different power levels, depending on the trim selected. We've only seen GMC Canyon test vehicles in the crew-cab format, so that corroborates the current theory when it comes to body styles. The outgoing Canyon/Colorado trucks feature matching engine options, so it makes sense the next-gen models would continue that trend.

If that's the case, you can expect 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque as standard in the highest spec Canyon trims. The same horsepower with 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of twist is the next step down, while lower trims will get the same engine with 237 hp (177 kilowatts) and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: GMC Canyon AT4X Spy Photos

17 Photos

What else will the new GMC Canyon have in store for us? We're only days away from the debut, which takes place precisely at 11:00 AM EDT on August 11. You can learn all about it as soon as the covers lift right here at Motor1.com. In the meantime, learn a bit more about the Colorado and embrace a motorcycle trip to "nowhere" in a very special Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.