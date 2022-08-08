Listen to this article

Today’s cars are quick and fast. Sophisticated software helps today’s performance vehicles manage massive amounts of horsepower and torque – a prime example of that is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. It’s a beast with all-wheel drive and over 600 horsepower on tap, which made it the perfect vehicle for David Donner, who earlier this year attempted to recapture Pikes Peak’s production car record with it. However, Donner fell short with this attempt due to poor weather.

A new video from the Carfection YouTube channel highlights David’s stock 2022 911 Turbo S and his journey to the 2022 hillclimb event. Donner needed to beat a 10:18.488-second time, but the rain-soaked road prevented him from laying down the best time and reclaiming the title he last held in 2015. The weather also slowed his competitors, allowing Donner to claim second place overall with an impressive 10:34.053-second time.

It’s quite the feat considering Donner drove a stock 911 Turbo S. Powering the Turbo S is Porsche’s flat-six twin-turbocharged engine, which pumps out 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque through the car’s eight-speed gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. The Porsche wasn’t completely stock as there were changes made for safety, like installing a roll cage, fuel cell, fire suppression system, and racing seat. The car also received a freer-flowing exhaust system and a new fuel map. The car raced on street tires, too.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb event is a grueling 12.42-mile test up a narrow road with 156 turns, few guardrails, and little leeway for mistakes. The finish line sits 14,155 feet above sea level, and the course features a mile of elevation change. Donner earned the King of the Mountain title at Pikes Peak in 1991, 2002, and 2020, with family ties to the event dating back to the 1960s.

After completing the race, Donner drove the stock Porsche back to his home in Colorado. He might not have reclaimed the production car title this year, but he was still capable of setting an impressive time. We hope he returns for another attempt.