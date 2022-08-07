Listen to this article

Lamborghini moves forward with its venture into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Called "The Epic Road Trip," the program runs for eight months and was conceptualized in collaboration with NFT PRO and INVNT.ATOM. While collecting NFTs is already a profitable activity in itself, collecting certain types entails a special tour deep into the automaker's center in Italy.

Lamborghini's new NFT program commences a virtual journey that starts from the Moon, crosses outer space, and continues in iconic locations across the world. Of course, Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of the road trip, represented by NFTs collected every month for eight months until March 23, 2023.

Gallery: Lamborghini “The Epic Road Trip” NFT Teaser

4 Photos

For specifics, four NFTs will be dropped for four consecutive days in each month – each available for purchase within 24 hours. The first three are regular-priced NFTs at $196.30 each, while the fourth exclusive limited-edition NFT sells for $1,963. Only 63 of the latter will be minted each month.

At the very end of the campaign, only those who have acquired all the monthly NFTs issued – either the three regular NFTs or three regular plus the limited edition – will receive a special NFT.

Those who purchased two complete monthly collections will be rewarded with a digital artwork by Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini, produced for "The Epic Road Trip" campaign, along with other surprise exclusive rewards.

Meanwhile, those who have completed the first four months of acquisitions will have the opportunity to participate in a special tour of Lamborghini's HQ in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

"Since 1963, the year of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini has always led from the front, demonstrating this with its super sports cars that continue to be the protagonists in dreams of children and adults all over the world. Entering the virtual world of modern collecting with NFTs is the natural translation and evolution of that dream," said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini.

The first series of four NFTs will be released on August 8, 2022, on Lamborghini's NFT website.