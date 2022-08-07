Listen to this article

Another day, another James May roasting session, courtesy of Drivetribe on YouTube. We've seen the former Top Gear host roasting cars of celebrities before, but not for this video.

On stage for this roast is Drivetribe's resident Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody – a long-term loaner that Richard Hammond previously drove to work a few months ago. The other member of The Grand Tour trio had his share of criticisms of the four-door American muscle, now it's time for Captain Slow to voice his grievances.

First off, May called the Charger ridiculous as it's screamingly huge. It's even wider than a Range Rover – an observation that's aligned with Hammond. In fact, the widebody Charger is wider by 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) wider than the Range Rover, which says a lot considering how massive the Land Rover SUV is.

Other comments from May included the left-hand-drive configuration, saying that it's alarming to the passenger (given that they will be nearer the opposing lane).

The runt of May's criticisms was with the Charger's interior, which is, again, in line with Hammond's comments. He implied the tackiness of the cabin, describing it as "not polished, not discreet, not polite."

May and his co-presenter in the video also noticed a mystery can under the hood. While he praised how beautiful (and large) the supercharged Hemi V8 was, he couldn't help but notice the poor craftsmanship on the unknown part added inside the bonnet.

May was a bit restrained in critiquing the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Given his previous roasts, we were expecting worse things coming from the seasoned journalist. Then again, as he said himself, nothing's free, so that should explain why he was gentle on what fundamentally is Drivetribe's free car.