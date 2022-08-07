Listen to this article

Toyota, or specifically Toyota Motor Corporation Australia, has listed a document that can pique your interest if you're into old, defuncted sports cars.

The automaker's Service Information and Repair Manuals website has posted a service bulletin entitled "MR2 New Air-Conditioner Kit." The document is dated June 24, 2022, and was brought to light courtesy of the YouTuber Kirk Kreifels. When viewed, the bulletin leads to a dead "Error 404" link.

Why is this important? Well, rumors of the Toyota MR2's return have been swirling around for quite some time – even way before the launch of the new-generation Supra in 2019. The document somehow supports those age-old speculations, though we impose that you take these things with a tad grain of salt.

Gallery: Toyota Sports EV

6 Photos

To further fan the proverbial flame of a returning mid-engine Toyota, it's important to note that the said Service Information and Repair Manuals website doesn't contain legacy information for old cars.

However, it's also important to note that Toyota started making parts for old vehicles a few years ago. A70 and A80 Supra parts were reissued last year, while the latest addition to the list was earlier this year, namely for FJ40, Corolla, and 2000GT. The service bulletin could align to this scenario, which meant that old MR2s could get service for their air-conditioning, or at least Toyota could be planning to.

As mentioned, there have been several reports that align with the MR2's supposed return, but nothing's certain at this point. The latest that has surfaced was the Toyota Sports EV (pictured above) that was previewed in December 2021. It has the proportions of a compact performance vehicle, even wearing the Gazoo Racing badge.

In the same month, a wild rumor from Japan about Toyota, Suzuki, and Daihatsu working on a mid-engine sports car also surfaced.

We'll keep an ear to the ground with any latest development about the MR2's return but as of the moment, don't hold your breath yet – at least not until an official confirmation from Toyota arrives.