The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will be available with over 200 accessories, according to Muscle Cars & Trucks. This will be around twice as many as Chevy's offerings for the current iteration of the pickup.

Motor1.com reached out to Chevy for examples of the accessories the company planned to offer. We'll update this story when the automaker responds.

Chevrolet's offerings for the current Colorado include quite a few parts to make it more capable off-road. The components include several skid plates, a cold-air intake for the 3.6-liter V6, suspension upgrades, and parts from the ZR2 model.

It's highly possible that Chevy would also offer the parts from the new ZR2 to buyers of lesser grades who are looking to upgrade their trucks. The rugged trim level sits three inches higher than the standard pickup and comes with Multimatic DSSV dampers. The vehicle also has different bumpers that improve the approach and departure angles. There is a skid plate to protect the radiator and engine oil pan. The ZR2 rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.

There's also the Desert Boss package for the ZR2. It adds 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a brush bar on the front bumper, a style bar on the bed, a roof-mounted light bar, an underbody camera, and special decals.

All models of the 2023 Colorado now come with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. In base form, it's available with 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 259 pound-feet (351 Newton-meters) of torque. The mid-range tune offers 310 hp (231 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm). The ZR2 gets the most-powerful variant making 310 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm). The only gearbox available is an eight-speed automatic.

The 2023 Colorado will go on sale in the first half of next year. Chevy will build the truck in Wentzville, Missouri. There are no pricing details available for the truck at this time.

