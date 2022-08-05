Listen to this article

Earlier this month, Ford unveiled the Maverick Tremor as the most off-road-focused factory version of the small truck. Different hardware upgrades turn the Maverick into a surprisingly good-looking and capable pickup and we’ve been wondering what a street-oriented version could look like. TheSketchMonkey has a new video, which answers our questions.

The last time the Blue Oval had a real street truck was in 2004 when the second generation SVT Lightning was discontinued. It made its debut for the 1999 model year with a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 making 360 horsepower (268 kilowatts) and 380 hp (283 kW) as of the 2001 model year. All models had two doors and an RWD configuration.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

27 Photos

For this modern successor, the Maverick receives a set of large sporty-looking alloy wheels hiding red brake calipers. The new rims come in combination with a significantly lowered suspension, giving the truck a very cool stance. Funnily, the designer uses the Maverick Tremor as a base which doesn’t really make sense because this is the most off-road-capable package but its white main color and orange accents look good.

Probably the biggest visual change is at the front where the stock Maverick bumper is replaced by a bumper from the Mustang Mach 1. The fascia receives some additional small tweaks for the new bumper to fit the existing design but overall, it looks like a very good match for the sporty truck. Some more small touches here and there – including a new side mirrors design – complete the modifications done to the Maverick Tremor.

As much as we love what we see, we have to admit we don’t believe it will ever happen in real life. Ford is currently focused on electrifying its model range and it would probably not spend money on a small performance truck that a few are going to buy. And with a new Mustang on the horizon, the company will have a true performance vehicle to offer its customers.