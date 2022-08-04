Listen to this article

Art and the automotive industry aren't strangers. The two frequently cross paths, and the latest collision has put the 2023 Peugeot 408 into a transparent, rotating sphere outside Paris.

Peugeot made the artwork to celebrate the 408's reveal, which happened in June. The high-riding long-roofed wagon has a design that sits somewhere between a sedan and a crossover, which seems to be a new industry trend. It rides on Stellantis' EMP2 platform, which underpins the global Peugeot 308. Peugeot designed the crossover with bold styling, something the automaker wanted to showcase with the clear sphere.

"We really liked the idea of this ephemeral work of art, which is original and beautiful to look at, and which perfectly accentuates our new arrival," said Linda Jackson, Peugeot's CEO.

The Peugeot in the sphere is located at Lourve-Lens, an art museum located north of Paris designed to showcase art for people who live outside the city. It works in close collaboration with the Musee du Lourve, with many pieces from the famous museum on medium- and long-term loans. Peugeot worked with the Parisian creative studio Superbien on the project, which the OPEn agency had imagined.

The car features bold styling, an intricate grille, creased sheet metal, and thin lighting elements wrapped in a fastback package. The artwork displays the design, though it doesn't show off the interior. The two share interior designs with Stellantis using its EMP2 platform for the 308 and 408. It gets a pair of 10-inch screens and a lot of technology.

"This creation is perfectly in line with Peugeot's global expression of its new brand identity," said Phil York, Peugeot's marketing and communication director.

When the Peugeot 408 goes on sale, which isn't expected to hit the market until early 2023, it'll have a variety of powertrains under the hood, including gasoline, PHEV, and battery-electric. The most potent Peugeot will be the models with the PHEV powertrain, which will be capable of delivering up to 225 horsepower (165 kilowatts) in its top spec. It's not coming to the US, but you can travel to France.