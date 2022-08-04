Listen to this article

New spy photos capture the Ford Bronco Sport Heritage for the first time. The boxy little sibling to the bigger Bronco doesn’t look radically different, but the crossover could receive some uniquely styled bits.

It doesn’t appear that the Bronco Sport Heritage will receive a substantial design upgrade, though. The photos capture the crossover wearing parts from other trims. It wears wheels from the Badlands and sports the Big Bend’s grille. Ford will allegedly offer two versions – Heritage and Heritage Limited. However, we don’t know how Ford will differentiate the two nor where Ford will position it in the lineup. The range-topping Bronco Sport Badlands might keep its seat at the top.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Spy Photos

11 Photos

Ford covers the entire crossover in a full-body camouflage wrap, but it doesn’t look like it’s concealing any significant styling changes. The Bronco Sport Heritage could receive unique exterior colors, similar to the F-150 Heritage Edition that Ford revealed in June. The pickup received five unique color combinations and other visual upgrades.

If the Bronco Sport Heritage is like other trims, the upgrade could include bespoke backing, unique interior trim and stitching, and other Heritage-specific visual touches. We doubt Ford will upgrade the available powertrains, with the turbocharged 245-horsepower (182-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder likely remaining reserved for the top trim. The other engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower (134 kilowatts).

The new Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited will join the lineup for the 2023 model year. An official debut should happen in the coming months. Ford sold just over 108,000 Bronco Sports in 2021, trailing the Escape in sales, which shares Ford’s C2 platform, by about 37,000 units. The new Maverick also rides on the architecture.

The 2022 Bronco Sport starts at $28,815 (excluding the $1,595 destination charge). The crossover received several price hikes last year, and Ford has yet to release 2023 model year pricing. Ford is also prepping a full-size Bronco Heritage model, too.