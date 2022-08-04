Listen to this article

Audi’s lineup of EVs will grow with the introduction of the Q6 E-Tron crossover. When it arrives, it’ll be available in two body styles, and a new batch of spy shots has captured the Sportback variant testing alongside the regular model.

The new photos show Audi covering up the crossover; however, spy shots from March caught the Q6 with its front end exposed, revealing the styling. The crossover will feature a split-headlight design that flanks a large closed-off grille, which sits above an angular front bumper and lower grille opening.

Audi covers nearly every bit of this example in camouflage, but a few elements poke out through the coverings. The Q6’s thin taillights and hazard markers are visible. The differences between the Sportback and the regular Q6 will be at the back, where the Sportback features a sloping, fastback-like roof design. This will eat into cargo space and rear headroom, but the design stands out from other boxy crossover models.

We have yet to get a full glimpse of the interior, but well-angled spy shots caught a peek, showing off an odd-looking screen setup that might not be the production form. Audi’s E-Tron GT and Q4 E-Tron launched with in-dash screens, while the Q6 spy shots show a screen protruding from the dash. A digital instrument cluster should sit in front of the driver’s seat.

Powertrain details remain elusive, but the EV should arrive with single- and dual-motor configurations. Range and output are a mystery, but the top-tier RS performance variant could deliver as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The new Q6 will share its PPE platform with the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Audi hasn’t set a date to introduce the new EV, but it should arrive sometime in 2023 at the latest. However, nothing is official, and there were rumors that it could break cover before the end of the year. These things are fluid. The new Q6 E-Tron will slot above the Q4 E-Tron in Audi’s lineup when the crossover goes on sale.