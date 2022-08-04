Listen to this article

The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.

We spotted at least two different G70 test vehicles in the video and we are almost sure one of these cars is powered by electric energy. The electric model will be sold in the United States in i7 xDrive60 guise with a weight of about 5,985 pounds (2,715 kilograms) or slightly more. You can clearly see the heavy batteries are not helping the i7 around the corners, where – while generally stable – the electric sedan doesn’t look exactly nimble.

Gallery: 2023 BMW i7

64 Photos

Of course, a large and luxurious limo is not intended for track use. The i7 is a modern high-tech highway mile-eater with an estimated EPA driving range of about 300 miles, though that figure isn’t official yet. With a maximum charging power of 195 kilowatts on a DC fast charging station, 80 miles of range should be added in about 10 minutes. The i7 is powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 536 hp and 549 lb-ft of instant torque. A battery pack with a usable capacity of 101.7 kilowatt-hours provides electric energy.

Whether you like the exterior of the new 7 Series family or not, you’ll probably agree the cabin of the luxury sedan is a real revolution in the segment. The highlight there has to be the new optional Theater Screen, which is essentially a 31-inch 8K display that folds down from the ceiling like a reverse sunroof.

The passengers at the back are also treated with two additional screens located in the rear doors that control the seats, HVAC, and entertainment options. One thing is sure – you’ll feel equally comfortable at the front and at the back of the new 7 Series.

The first customer deliveries of the new 7 Series in the United States are scheduled for November this year. The base 740i model starts at $94,295, with the $995 destination fee included. Should you want a V8-powered limo, prepare to spend at least $114,995, while the electric i7 starts at $120,295.