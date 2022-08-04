Listen to this article

The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.

The Astra EV is currently under development based on Stellantis’ EMP2 V3 platform, which can underpin vehicles with combustion, plug-in, and battery-powered powertrains. While nothing is official in terms of a zero-emissions hot hatch, Vauxhall’s design boss Mark Adams recently hinted in an interview with TopGear that something is in the cards. As a reminder, Vauxhall is Opel’s UK division, which sells the same cars in RHD configuration.

Gallery: 2022 Opel Astra

12 Photos

“Yeah, we’re working on things that are not too far away, where we’re gonna be embarking in that direction,” Adams told the publication without going into further details. A hot Astra means an Astra OPC to us, though it seems that the automaker may not go into developing a fully-fledged hardcore version of the electric hatch. Judging by what Vauxhall’s design boss said next, it seems that we are most likely talking about a “warm” version, something in the lines of an Astra GSi.

“There’s a fine line between being perceived as sporty and dynamic, which is a positive attribute, let’s say,” he added. “But at the same time, you don’t necessarily want a brand that’s harsh and aggressive. It’s finding that sweet spot, and we have to, as designers, definitely think about those softer factors.”

A performance electric Astra could be launched as a competitor for the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 GTX. The hot hatch from Wolfsburg is expected to receive the dual-motor electric powertrain from the ID.4 and ID.5 crossovers where, in GTX trim, it generates 299 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque. With the same output, the ID.3 GTX could do the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) spring in less than six seconds.

Note: Opel Astra GSi rendering from X-Tomi Designed used as a lead image.