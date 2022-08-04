Listen to this article

We've seen so many commercials in our lifetime as automotive journalists that we thought nothing would surprise us by now, but not today. In a cool way to showcase its custom colors, Porsche North America collaborated with Pretty Cool Ice Cream to bring Americans a taste of the automaker's paint colors in ice cream form.

No, the ice cream flavors don't have paint in them. Rather, the small handmade ice cream company in Chicago, Illinois produced custom flavors inspired by a number of Porsche custom colors. Even better, the special ice cream flavors (with equally special packaging) were delivered using a custom Porsche 911, as seen in the video above.

The limited-edition ice cream pops were made in celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 17. The five flavors are Mint Green, Strawberry Red, Macadamia Metallic, Frozen Berry Metallic, and Lime Gold Metallic – each having distinct recipes from the other.

"This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colors available on all of our cars. We genuinely thought there weren’t many things cooler than one of our special colors for your dream Porsche, but this ice cream might just have that beat," said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America.

Little to anyone's knowledge, the owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Dana Salls Cree, actually grew up close to the brand. Cree's uncle, nicknamed "Targa Dan," had a passion for restoring Porsche vehicles, with over 200 cars brought back to life in the span of 50 years.

"Similar to all Porsche sports cars, the ice cream pops are truly a passion project that I couldn't be more excited to share," Cree shared.

The Porsche x Pretty Cool Ice Cream limited edition ice cream pops were available in the ice cream maker's location in Chicago on July 17. They will also be available at select Porsche events this year.