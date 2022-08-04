Listen to this article

In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine.

We've already driven the new 2023 Ford Ranger in Thailand earlier this year and we've given you a rundown of that experience. However, that was the biturbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue version since the V6 isn't available in the Southeast Asian country. Thankfully, Australia gets a V6 offering and the folks from CarExpert were able to get their hands on one.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger: First Drive

27 Photos

There are many differences between the biturbo and V6 versions of the Ranger in the Land Down Under, including the full-time 4WD for the six-cylinder. The V6-powered Ranger is definitely quicker than the four-cylinder but as CarExpert put it, is it thousands of dollars worth quicker? To answer that, a drag race has been arranged between the two.

To put things in context, a Ranger Wildtrak with the biturbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel has a base price of around 73,000 AUD or $50,800 at today's exchange rates. Meanwhile, choose the V6 for the same trim level and that base price goes up to 76,000 AUD or $52,900.

The time-stamped video atop this page shows the drag race matchup between the two. It was an eighth-mile sprint, which should be enough for the trucks to go beyond 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

Meanwhile, Ford hasn't dished out any information about the Ranger's arrival in the US, though a Ranger SuperCrew with a long bed has already been spotted testing. As for the powertrain, diesel won't likely make an appearance stateside, so the twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the new Ford Ranger Raptor is a viable candidate for the top-level options.