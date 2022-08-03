Listen to this article

Maserati will launch the limited-edition Grecale PrimaSerie in North America later this year. The limited-edition crossover will receive unique exterior colors and interior color combinations.

Maserati will offer the top-tier Grecale Trofeo with the PrimaSerie package. This example packs the company’s new Nettuno V6 engine, which powers the Maserati MC20 and produces a potent 523 hp (384 kW) in the crossover. The Grecale Trofeo PrimaSerie arrives in Giallo Corse, unique to the automaker’s Fuoriserie customization program. The crossover also receives 21-inch Crio wheels that house red brake calipers.

Inside, Maserati finishes the Trofeo with a black interior and yellow stitching. The crossover also sports 3D carbon trim and custom headrest stitching. It comes with the Premium Plus and the Techssistance Packages. The two add features like ventilated front seats, a 21-speaker Sonus sound system, a head-up display, wireless charging, sport pedals, and more.

Maserati will also offer the PrimaSerie upgrade on the Grecale Modena. This model packs the company’s mild-hybrid four-cylinder powertrain setup that produces 325 hp (239 kW). It’ll be available in three colors: Bianco Astro, Blu Nobile, or Grigio Cangiante. The Modena PrimaSerie wears 21-inch Pegaso wheels.

Maserati differentiates the three exterior colors with different-colored accents. The automaker pairs the Bianco Astro with a Rosso interior, Grigio stitching, and piano black trim. On the outside, the white crossover gets red brake calipers. The Blu Nobile has blue brake calipers, a black interior, blue stitching, and piano black trim. The Grigio Cangiante also receives blue brake calipers, but Maserati switches up the interior with a Ghiaccio interior, Grigio stitching, and more piano black trim.

The Modena PrimaSerie also receives Maserati’s Premium Plus Package that adds sports seats, a heated steering wheel, the 21-speaker Sonus sound system, heated windshield washer nozzles, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. The Techsisstance Package adds a head-up display, brushed aluminum pedals, and three-zone climate control.

Maserati will produce just 325 Grecale PrimaSerie crossovers for the North American market. The limited-edition model will be available at dealers this fall. The Italian automaker offers the Grecale PrimaSerie with a four-year, 50,000-mile prepaid maintenance plan.