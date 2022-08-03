Listen to this article

High-powered trucks and SUVs are normal today, and a new Throttle House YouTube video pits three against each other in a pair of drag races. The Mercedes-AMG G63 is an icon, while the Dodge Durango Hellcat brings all the power. However, the GMC Hummer EV has specs that truly dazzle, along with a hefty curb weight.

The Dodge packs the brand’s 6.2-liter supercharged engine, which produces 710 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the lightest of the trio at 5,710 pounds (2,590 kilograms). The Hummer EV is the heaviest, weighing 9,046 lbs (4,103 kg). It also has the most power, producing 1,000 hp (746 kW) from its electric motors. The Mercedes is the least-powerful SUV in this battle, its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine making just 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The AMG is a smidge heavier than the Dodge – 5,842 lbs (2,650 kg).

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV: First Drive

49 Photos

The Durango Hellcat gets a remarkable launch off the starting line in the first race, earning a sizable lead over the other two. The Hummer slowly closes the gap, but its 106-mile-per-hour top speed robs it off, passing the Dodge before the finish line. While the G63 secured its third-place finish early, it wasn’t far behind the Hummer, keeping up with the pack. Its lack of power certainly hurt it, but it also lacks launch control. The Dodge has LC while the Hummer has its Watts to Freedom mode, helping the pair get the best starts possible.

The rolling race between the three isn’t much different. The Dodge and Hummer stay neck-to-neck as they pull away from the AMG. The Hummer begins to pull away, hitting its top speed just as it crosses the finish line and beating the Durango that finished half a car length behind. The AMG took third again, trailing the Dodge and GMC.

Today’s high-performance SUVs and trucks deliver a bonkers amount of power to the average consumer. We’re living in a golden era of horsepower and torque, and the Hummer EV is an example of what that will look like in the future. It’s a mammoth vehicle limited by its weight, but it’s still relatively quick.