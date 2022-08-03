Listen to this article

Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the next-generation Hyundai Kona. The compact crossover will receive a significant styling update inside and out, and Hyundai will continue to offer the model with various powertrains, including a battery-electric one. New spy shots have captured the Kona Electric testing near the automaker's German technical center. This is our first time seeing the EV.

Hyundai hides the electrified Kona under a thick wrap with cladding underneath to distort the finer details. However, the automaker couldn't conceal the crossover's charge port. A visible flap covers it, and it's in the same location as the current Kona Electric's port – on the front grille.

Gallery: Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric Spy Photos

The crossover appears as if it'll adopt styling cues from the new Hyundai Tucson while continuing to feature its split-headlight and -taillight design. The new Kona should fall in line with other recent Hyundai launches by embracing bold design cues. It could also grow in size compared to the outgoing model.

Hyundai hasn't detailed the new Kona's powertrain information, but we know the powertrain details for the next-generation Kia Niro EV. We expect the Hyundai to receive similar upgrades, which should include the 68.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 201-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor that produces 188 pound-feet (255 Newton-meters) of near-instant torque. The current Kona has a 68.0-kWh battery.

We expect Hyundai will continue to offer gasoline and hybrid powertrains for the model. The hotter Kona N should appear for the next generation as rumors are already hyping the vehicle.

We already had a peek at the Kona's interior, and it'll be a big upgrade over the current cabin in the crossover. Previous spy shots revealed an interior similar to the one in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. However, Hyundai tried to hide the rest of it, so we don't know everything about it.

The next-generation Hyundai Kona Electric should debut alongside the rest of the lineup, which likely won't happen until early 2023. Hyundai hasn't announced when it'll officially reveal the redesigned crossover.