Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps.

In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto the Nordschleife. There's a little bit of time, which lets the driver select the appropriate settings for the track. This causes the vents on top of the front fenders to open and the rear wing to extend.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG One

64 Photos

Warning messages on the rear deck are an intriguing detail. The one on the right is a message in German not to open this section. On the left, there's more detail: "Remove carefully. Thermocouples on tech panel. See Dale or Ibrahim."

The One then hits the track, and it sounds amazing. The car looks to be turning quick times, too.

The current production vehicle record around the Nordschleife is 6 minutes, 43 seconds from a Porsche 911 GT2 RS with aerodynamic, suspension, and brake updates from Manthey Racing. Because of these tweaks, Mercedes, the previous title holder, is dubious about whether this machine really counts as a "production" car. Its AMG GT Black Series went around the course in 6:43.61.

Judging by the specs, the AMG One appears to have the attributes to put down a very competitive time. It packs a 1.6-liter V6 with an electrically assisted turbocharger. The powerplant has a sky-high 11,000-rpm redline. Plus, there are four electric motors and an 8.4-kilowatt-hour battery. The result is a total output of 1,049 horsepower (782 kilowatts).

According to Mercedes' specs, the One hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. From a stop, it can reach 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.0 seconds. The top speed is 219 mph (352 kph).

Beyond just speed, the One features a push-rod suspension with adjustable struts. Above 31 mph (50 kph), the body's sleek sculpting generates no lift. The Track mode has Race Plus and Strat2 programs that configure the vehicle to generate five times more downforce than in the normal setup for highway driving.

For a deeper discussion about the AMG One, check out this episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast: