Listen to this article

We get it. Indulging your right foot in a Chevrolet Corvette can be a very difficult urge to resist. However, a New Hampshire driver didn't merely give in to a momentary taste of speed. Alleged speed that is, as the accused driver will appear in court on September 22 to address multiple charges stemming from a spirited drive. Chief among them? Reckless driving for going 161 mph in a 70-mph zone.

That's the speed 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was initially clocked at, according to the New Hampshire State Police. We say initially because this wasn't a one-and-done indulgence, and a bright orange 2021 Corvette tends to draw attention. The C8 was first spotted at around 11:15 AM local time on July 31, traveling north on I-93 near Ashland in the central part of the state. The 'Vette actually passed the police car, which managed to get a reading of 161 mph. The officer wasn't able to pursue, but as everyone knows, you can't outrun a radio.

An alert was issued, and the orange Chevrolet was spotted minutes later, still going like a bat out of hell. Rebello wasn't alone either, as reports were coming in regarding multiple cars blasting through traffic, nearly causing several accidents in what appeared to be a race. The Woodstock Police Department was alerted to the situation and clocked the Corvette going 130 mph as it approached the town.

Fortunately, the central portion of New Hampshire is largely rural. However, Woodstock is a popular tourist destination on the edge of the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The Corvette became stuck in traffic, at which point local officers moved in. It's unknown what happened to the other speeding cars, but Rebello was eventually arrested by the New Hampshire State Trooper who initially clocked him at a buck sixty. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Almost, anyway. Excessive speeding wasn't the extent of Rebello's alleged crimes. In addition to two charges of reckless driving, he was also charged with disobeying an officer. September 22 could become a very expensive day for this ill-advised seeker of speed.