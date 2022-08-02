Listen to this article

The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.

The 993R is lighter and more capable than the original. The modified Porsche 911 packs an enlarged 3.8-liter flat-six engine, up from 3.6 liters. Peak power reaches 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts), which is a big jump over the original 272-hp (202-kW) engine. Paul Stephens offers a more potent power upgrade, taking the Porsche to 360 hp (268 kW) and increasing the redline from 7,400 to 8,500 rpm.

The engine combines with a six-speed gearbox, which features a lightweight clutch and flywheel. Upgrades to the engine include a 997 GT3 crankshaft and bearings, 993 RSR pistons and barrels, and a 997 GT3 oil pump. The camshafts come from Paul Stephens, which feature solid lifters and adjustable rockers from Porsche Motorsport. Paul Stephens also adapted the throttle bodies.

Inside, Paul Stephen installs an integrated roll cage, carbon-fiber Recaro seats, and a strict diet. Autoart removed all the non-essential electronics to “reduce weight and improve engagement,” including the electric windows, radio, and air conditioning. The glove compartment, door grab handles, and center console were also tossed.

The 993R also features composite materials to help further reduce the car’s weight. The 993R weighs 2,645 pounds (1,200 kilograms) wet, less than the base 993 Carrera 2 that tipped the scales at 3,040 lbs. (1,379 kg).

According to Paul Stephens, the 993R expresses the company’s “less is more” ethos. The tuner is taking inquiries for the 993R and other Autoart commissions. “The 993R isn’t a swansong, but I wanted it to be the ‘best of’ Autoart, all meeting or bettering the customer’s brief,” said Stephens.