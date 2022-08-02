Listen to this article

Business is booming at Lamborghini. The Italian automaker reports that the first six months of 2022 are a new company record for sales, turnover, and profitability. In this period, the business delivered 5,090 vehicles, which was 4.9 percent more than in the same time last year.

The Urus is Lamborghini's bestselling model with 61 percent of sales in the first half of the year. The company doesn't specify the percentages for the Huracan and Aventador.

The United States was Lamborghini's largest market in the first half of the year with 1,521 vehicles delivered. The other major countries with the top sales were China (576), Germany (468), and the United Kingdom (440).

The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) area received 41 percent of the company's deliveries. The Americas took 34 percent of the share, and the Asia Pacific accounted for 25 percent of sales in the first half of the year.

Lamborghini is doing great financially. Turnover reached €1.33 billion ($1.354 billion at current exchange rates. This was up 30.6 percent over the first half of 2021. Operating profit reached €425 million ($432 million), which was up 69.6 percent. Lamborghini attributed these gains to the higher sales volume, increased customization of those vehicles, and positive exchange rates.

Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann predicts these good times are going to continue. He says the company already has orders to cover all of 2023's vehicle production.

Lamborghini posted record sales for the full year of 2021. The automaker moved 8,405 vehicles, which was 13 percent more than in 2020. The Urus was the strongest selling model with 5,021 deliveries, representing 59.74 percent of all sales. The company also sold 2,586 Hurcans and 798 Aventadors.

There will be big news from Lamborghini in August because it'll unveil three models during the month. Two of them will be Urus variants, and the other will be a new version of the Huracan.

The refreshed Urus will reportedly debut at Pebble Beach. The other variant is a mystery but is possibly the rumored ST-X, which would be a hotter version of the crossover.

The Huracan is very likely the Sterrato (above) because Lamborghini is already teasing its arrival. The vehicle has a higher ride height, roof rack, and extra body cladding to create a supercar for some light very off-roading.